Starbucks' PSL Returns for an 18th Year, Along with Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

This year marks a major milestone for Starbucks' iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte: The basic drink that a lot of people love and a bunch of other people love to hate turns 18. The big moment arrives on Tuesday, August 24, when the PSL officially returns to Starbucks locations nationwide.

Starbucks announced the PSL's return on Monday, noting that it has sold more than 500 million of the sweet and spicy beverages since it first debuted in 2003. Also returning is the relatively new Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, which actually overtook the standard PSL in popularity in 2020, according to a spokesperson for the chain.

As always, the Pumpkin Spice Latte is made by mixing Starbucks' signature espresso, steamed milk, and pumpkin syrup that's made with real pumpkin, nutmeg, and clove. You can order it hot, iced, or as a Frappuccino and all three versions come topped with whipped cream and a blend of pumpkin flavoring. Meanwhile, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew takes the chain's standard cold brew coffee and pumpkin-fies it with pumpkin cream cold foam, pumpkin spice topping, and vanilla syrup.