Starbucks Discontinued Its Eggnog Latte & Fans Are Calling It a 'War on Christmas'

Last week, Starbucks unveiled its lineup of holiday-inspired beverages, including old classics like the Peppermint Mocha and Caramel Brulee, as well as an addition, the Iced Sugar Cookie AlmondMilk Latte. But apparently, to make room for the coffee giant's latest innovation, the chain nixed an original. The Eggnog Latte was missing from menus Thursday following the official rollout, and fans took notice.

The indulgent espresso and steamed eggnog creation, which has been a mainstay on menus for decades now, didn't make the cut this year. On November 3, Starbucks confirmed the latte was "not returning" on Twitter.

"As a standard course of business, we continually evaluate the items on our menu, using various criteria to ensure we are meeting the needs of our customers and our business priorities," a rep for Starbucks told Thrillist in a statement. "While we no longer offer the Eggnog Latte, our partners will be happy to recommend an alternative beverage or customization."

Translation: The Eggnog Latte is gone, and there's nothing you can do about it. A fact fans are distraught over on Twitter.