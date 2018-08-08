Pumpkin Spice Latte Season May Come Early, as Ingredients Arrive at Starbucks

Much like leaves changing hue and the slow fading of tan lines, the return of the Pumpkin Spice Latte to the Starbucks menu is a telltale sign that autumn is afoot. And whether or not you're ready to usher in sweater season just yet, it's clearly well on its way, as PSL ingredients and supplies have already begun arriving at the coffee chain's locations around the country.
Don't worry, though, you still have some time to pull your pumpkin spice deodorant out of storage.
In an effort to drum up even more love for the sweet and slightly spicy seasonal beverage, Starbucks actually launched a private Facebook group in late July called the Leaf Rakers Society, where fans of fall (and presumably PSLs) could chat, and in recent days, conversation has shifted to discussions about when exactly the PSLs will be coming back. In the comments, a couple of Starbucks employees hinted that it'll be available by August 28. Other Starbucks employees have taken to Reddit to corroborate such claims by posting photos of large vats of PSL "sauce" that have already arrived in stores. However, baristas aren't allowed to start making the drinks for customers until the official launch date.
This Pop-Up is Serving Real-Life Bob's Burgers
Reached for comment by Thrillist, a Starbucks spokesperson wasn't able to confirm the rumored date, saying only that "Our pumpkins aren’t ready to make their handcrafted PSL debut yet" and that they'll have more news to share soon.
While a pre-Labor Day return may seem a bit early, it's not unheard of for the brand to re-introduce the popular drink well before fall kicks into high gear. Last year, the PSL officially came back on September 5, and it's been launched in late August before (as it was every year between 2011 and 2014).
There's no telling exactly when your Starbucks barista will be able to start whipping them up, but the fact that we're even talking about PSL season already suggests we'll all soon be seeing some very questionable similarly pumpkin spiced products out in the wild.
h/t Business Insider
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.