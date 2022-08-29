Starbucks' New Fall Drink Lineup Is Here, Including the Pumpkin Spice Latte's Return

Last year, Starbucks introduced a flashy new fall flavor, the Apple Crisp Macchiato, which is an equal fan favorite amongst our lactose-challenged friends and cow milk-consuming counterparts. Now, it's back—along with the iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte and more.

Starbucks' fall menu officially returns on Tuesday, August 30, marking the PSL's 19th straight appearance and the beloved Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew's fourth consecutive debut. And while the company said oat milk was the drink's preferred preparation in its debut last year, the Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato is now making its debut as the coffee chain's first official dairy-free fall menu drink.

"For many customers, Starbucks signals the start of the fall season and has inspired a cultural phenomenon around fall flavor and products," Senior Product Developer and creator behind the Apple Crisp Macchiato Raegan Powell said in a statement last year. "Fall at Starbucks brings customers back to the nostalgic flavors of the season and our team used that inspiration to create a new flavor that celebrates those feelings of comfort and familiarity."