Starbucks Jacked Up Iced Coffee Prices and People Are Pissed

Nothing causes a public outcry like some untoward Starbucks news. Not only has the coffee giant been accused of declaring war on Christmas, but earlier this month, it toyed with the emotions of its most devoted fans by unleashing highly unpopular green holiday cups. This was controversial, because people love using Starbucks as a punching bag.

Now though, Starbucks’ customers might start to feel a strain on their wallets, as the company initiated a slight price increase of between 10 and 30 cents on certain cold beverages and baked goods. As financial news outlet The Street reports, the price hike was initiated on November 10th, and is something of a precautionary measure taken in light of the unexpected result of the presidential election.