Starbucks Is Releasing An All-New Coffee Creamer with Zero Sugar

Some of us will need as much coffee as possible to survive the next 11 days. It's Christmas crunch time, after all, which might mean throwing elbows for the last pair of Airpod pros and wrapping gifts until 2 am when necessary. Starbucks expected as much and has thought ahead to avoid the sugar comedown detrimental to your productivity.

The Seattle-based coffee giant is rolling out two all-new coffee creamers, this time with zero sugar added. The fan-favorite café beverage-inspired creamers Caramel Macchiato and Hazelnut Latte are landing on shelves nationwide now.

"Starbucks Zero Creamers give you the Starbucks café beverage flavors you know and love with 0g Added Sugar per serving—so go ahead and add some into your coffee for even more ways to customize and enjoy your fav Starbucks beverage flavors at home," the brand said in a statement to Thrillist. "These delectable creamers are now available in the refrigerated dairy aisle where you buy groceries nationwide in two oh-so-delicious flavors."

The Caramel iteration features notes of sweet, buttery caramel and vanilla with zero grams of added sugar per serving, while the latter creamer exudes that rich indulgence of the brand's Hazelnut Latte.

Of course, this isn't the first of Starbucks' at-home creamers. The chain has introduced an entire lineup inspired by popular café favorites like White Chocolate, Cinnamon, Toffeenut, Hazelnut Mocha, and even non-dairy versions of the Caramel and Hazelnut flavors.