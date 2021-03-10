Starbucks Is Releasing All-New Ready-to-Drink Cold Brews

It may only be Wednesday of this week, but it's time to start mentally preparing for Monday of next. The Sunday scaries are about to hit extra hard with the arrival of Daylight Saving Time. Set your clocks forward and queue up the caffeine. You're gonna need it.

Starbucks has, luckily, got you covered. The Seattle-based coffee giant is launching new, ready-to-drink cold brew options to keep you fueled through the work week. The company's Cold & Crafted bottles—which have already rolled out to grocery retailers nationwide—deliver that signature smooth cold brew but with a little dash of three different flavors: Coffee Sweetened Black, Coffee with a Splash of Milk & Vanilla, and Coffee with a Splash of Milk & Mocha.

"The team’s primary focus was to develop lightly sweetened coffee beverages, below 100 calories, without compromising the taste profile," senior product developer on Starbucks R&D team Manpreet Cheema said in a statement Wednesday. "Choosing the best roast profiles and brewing method was key to delivering on a smooth, refreshing sip, and we did months of tastings and consumer tests to make sure we got it just right."