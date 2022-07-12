Starbucks Abruptly Cuts New Sandwich from Menu as Customers Report Illnesses

Starbucks launched a Chicken, Maple Butter, and Egg Sandwich late last month for its new summer menu. But its stay on the menu wound up being short-lived.

The sandwich allegedly made many customers and employees sick, the New York Post reports. The reported symptoms included diarrhea, vomiting, and stomach pain. Starbucks issued a call to remove the new sandwich from its cafes after less than a week in stores.

A Starbucks spokesperson provided Thrillist with details it sent to store partners instructing them to stop selling the item and discard any remaining sandwiches "because the product didn't meet Starbucks quality standards." It continued, "We are committed to a high level of quality in the products that we serve and always act with an abundance of caution whenever a product or quality issue is raised."

The company said this was not an "FDA issued recall," and the stop sell on the sandwiches was not related to salmonella or listeria contamination. "The quality issue that was identified by Starbucks would not lead to food-borne illness and any reports linking the stop sale to illness are inaccurate," the spokesperson said.

It appears from its statement that Starbucks does not believe the illnesses reported on social media are connected to the sandwich, but did not provide further details as to what the quality problems were that required its removal from stores.