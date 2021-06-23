Starbucks Will Now Let You Fill Reusable Cups Again

Anyone who likes to limit the amount of trash produced with their morning cup from Starbucks can resume their pre-COVID habit.

Starbucks has announced that it will once again allow customers to bring in personal reusable cups at US locations. It hasn't allowed customers to use their own cups for the last 15 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company has initiated a new contactless method of filling reusable cups to reduce touchpoints between coffee-lovers and baristas. Though, that makes it sound a bit more high-tech than it is in reality.

To use your own cup, you'll need to provide a clean cup. Baristas will not clean your cup for you. You also need to hang onto your lid. Customers will be asked to place their reusable cup into a clean ceramic mug provided by the store. The drink will be prepared with your cup inside the ceramic mug, and you can remove your drink when it's fully prepared.

Allowing customers to fill reusable cups is part of Starbucks' hope to reduce single-cup waste and overall waste at stores by 50% by 2030, the company says. The return of reusable cups will only be available in-store and not at drive-thru windows for the time being. You'll also once again get a 10-cent discount when using a reusable cup.