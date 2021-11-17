Starbucks' Reusable Red Cup Giveaway Is Back

If you've yet to experience the utter bliss of Starbucks all-new Iced Sugar Cookie AlmondMilk Latte—which joined menus earlier this month as part of the chain's annual holiday drink drop—there's never been a better time than this Thursday. Why you ask? The Seattle-based coffee giant is bringing back its reusable red cup giveaway, and you can get one just by ordering your fave festive beverage.

On Thursday, November 18, Starbucks' time-honored holiday tradition—the reusable red cup giveaway—is back in stores across the US. In years past, here's how it worked: Hit up your local Starbucks for a holiday beverage—an Iced Sugar Cookie Latte, Peppermint Mocha, or whatever else you fancy—and you'll receive a free reusable red cup with it. The promo is available in stores, as well as for drive-thru and pick-up orders.

This year's cup, which features a whimsical ribbon design, much like the chain's new holiday cup, and when you bring it by your local Starbucks for a fill-up, you'll snag a $.10 discount on your order.

"Customer adoption of reusable cups is one part of Starbucks ongoing commitment to reduce single-use cup waste and goal to reduce waste by 50% by 2030," a rep for Starbucks told Thrillist.

The reusable red cups will be available beginning Thursday for a limited time, while supplies last only. You won't even be able to buy them after either, so make sure to snag yours before they're gone.