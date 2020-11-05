Starbucks Is Giving Out Free Reusable Holiday Cups on Friday
The giveaway is a little different this year, though.
Starbucks knows a thing or two about spreading cheer. As if its seasonal lineup of Peppermint Mochas and Eggnog Lattes weren't enough, the Seattle-based coffee company has continued to gift customers a reusable holiday cup in recent years. 2020 is—in this instance at the very least—no different.
To celebrate the season, Starbucks is giving out free collectable coffee cups on Friday, November 6, to anyone that stops by for a drink at an IRL location or places an order through Uber Eats. This is very much a "while supplies last" type of deal, so you'll wanna get in on the action early. You'll probably need that pre-work Crème Brulée Latte anyway.
"Starbucks is kicking off the season by giving customers a red collectible holiday cup when they order a hand-crafted holiday beverage of any size at participating stores in the United States," the company said in a press release. "The offer starts when participating stores open on November 6 while supplies last and quantities are limited. This year’s cup will warm your heart as well as your hands, with a festive design that evokes a cozy holiday sweater."
You might be wondering about that little discount from years past. In previous years, the reusable cup scored you $0.50 off holiday beverages—with a few stipulations, of course. But as you may have noticed, 2020 isn't like years past and since reusable cups aren't exactly COVID-friendly, Starbucks is nixing that part of it.
That doesn't mean you can't get any discount though. The chain always offers $0.10 off with any old reusable cup, and while you still can't technically use it for an actual refill, you can score the 10 cents off if you bring a reusable cup and show it when you order... if you find that to be worth the effort. It's not huge, but it's not nothing either. A spokesperson for the chain told Thrillist, "There is not a $0.50 discount for customers who order a holiday handcrafted beverages with their collectible red holiday cup, however, we will continue to honor the $0.10 discount for customers who show any personal cup they bring when ordering."
