Starbucks Is Giving Out Free Reusable Holiday Cups on Friday

Starbucks knows a thing or two about spreading cheer. As if its seasonal lineup of Peppermint Mochas and Eggnog Lattes weren't enough, the Seattle-based coffee company has continued to gift customers a reusable holiday cup in recent years. 2020 is—in this instance at the very least—no different.

To celebrate the season, Starbucks is giving out free collectable coffee cups on Friday, November 6, to anyone that stops by for a drink at an IRL location or places an order through Uber Eats. This is very much a "while supplies last" type of deal, so you'll wanna get in on the action early. You'll probably need that pre-work Crème Brulée Latte anyway.

"Starbucks is kicking off the season by giving customers a red collectible holiday cup when they order a hand-crafted holiday beverage of any size at participating stores in the United States," the company said in a press release. "The offer starts when participating stores open on November 6 while supplies last and quantities are limited. This year’s cup will warm your heart as well as your hands, with a festive design that evokes a cozy holiday sweater."