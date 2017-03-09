Starbucks Just Revealed Colorful New Cups for Spring

As evidenced by the full-blown controversy surrounding Starbucks' green "unity" cups last year and the annual freak-outs over its red holiday cups, any change the coffee giant makes to its iconic paper caffeine delivery vessels can end up turning into a big deal. Well, it looks like the company is about to shake up its cups yet again, and this time, with its first-ever spring cups.

Starbucks announced Thursday that its celebrating the arrival of spring later this month by introducing limited-edition cups featuring bright cheerful colors -- blue, yellow, and green -- often associated with the season. What you won't see on the cups, though, is Starbucks' iconic siren logo. Instead, some of the cups sport a minimalist white circle in the middle, while others come with hand-drawn designs such as an umbrella, a smiling sun, and a rabbit. Quick! Someone queue the inevitable misplaced outrage.