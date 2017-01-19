Here's What Starbucks' Winter Drinks Look Like Around the World

When you think of "winter drinks" at Starbucks, bright red cups filled with Peppermint Mochas or Gingerbread Lattes probably come to mind. But it turns out the coffee giant offers more than just holiday-themed drinks for the season, and they vary drastically depending on where you are in the world.

In fact, Starbucks just shared a glimpse at its lineup of winter beverages from all across the globe, including drinks like the new Golden Sesame Caramel Crunch Latte in Asia and the Yogurt Frappuccino that's served in Latin America and the Caribbean. As you can imagine, each region has its own set of drinks designed to match local flavors. But there's a good chance they'll all sound pretty good to you, regardless of where you live.