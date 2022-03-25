A Starbucks in Seattle Is the Seventh to Officially Unionize

While dozens of shops have announced the intent to unionize, the number of stores that have successfully voted for a union is smaller. As of this writing, eight shops have voted to unionize. But one of those recent wins feels particularly significant. In Seattle, Washington, where the company was founded and where one of Starbucks' headquarters is currently located, a Starbucks became the seventh to unionize .

Starbucks' workers have been making national headlines for months, as the number of corporate-owned stores announcing the intent to unionize has grown exponentially. According to More Perfect Union , more than 150 stores across the country have begun to organize.

This win, which was supported by organizing done by Starbucks Workers United, represented the momentum of this movement. It was also the first Starbucks on the West Coast to unionize. While Starbucks executives have been accused of union-busting tactics, workers are sticking together in the American city most associated with the coffee corporation. After the vote, Starbucks Chief Executive Kevin Johnson stepped down from the position, and founder and former CEO Howard Shultz will temporarily take on the top leadership role.

“We were able to show Starbucks this is a nationwide issue and we are all going to stand for each other,” said barista Rachel Ybarra, according to the New York Times. Ybarra was one of the nine employees at the store that unanimously voted to unionize.

On March 25, a Starbucks in Mesa, Arizona became the eighth unionized store in the US. So far, Starbucks Workers United has won eight out of nine union elections.