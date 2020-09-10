Starbucks Iced Drinks Now Come With Strawless, Sippy Cup Lids Nationwide

After roughly a year of testing a recyclable, strawless lid at some of its stores, Starbucks is ready to ditch the straw served with many of its cold drinks for good. Strawless lids will be available at stores across the United States and Canada for all your favorite iced drinks as of this week, the company announced Thursday.

It's worthing noting, however, that Starbucks will continue to serve its blended Frappuccinos and other drinks that include whipped cream on top with a straw and recyclable plastic dome lid, except for in places where its prohibited by local laws. You can still request a straw as well.

The coffee giant detailed the latest in a series of steps to move away from single-use plastics in a press release. Starbucks’ chief sustainability officer Michael Kobori said the company hopes to cut back on waste in a big way by 2030. Getting rid of plastic straws, he said, is just one of many ways it can achieve that goal.

“Recyclable, strawless lids for customers across the US and Canada is another step in our journey to reduce our environmental footprint,” Kobori said, per the release. “As we move closer toward our 2030 target of a 50% reduction in waste sent to landfills, the long-standing history of innovation within Starbucks, partnership across the industry and changing consumer behavior remain fundamental to our purpose and our prosperity as an organization.”

Starbucks designed, developed, and created the strawless lid. It has 9% less plastic than the flat lid and straw combo that typically come with iced drinks. The strawless lid is made from polypropylene, which meets the Association of Plastic Recyclers design guidelines for recyclability, unlike straws, which can’t be recycled because of their size. The lid is similar to that which appears on the company’s hot drinks.

“We developed and trialed several prototypes to arrive at this milestone,” director of global packaging solutions and innovations Andy Corlett said. “A recyclable, strawless lid becoming the standard for iced drinks is one small way we can give more than we take from the planet. This is a significant moment for Starbucks as we work to reduce waste and safeguard the environment.”

A strawless lid may not seem like a big deal, but it’s one small thing you can lean into to save the planet.