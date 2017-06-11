Starbucks Is Bringing Back the S’mores Frappuccino

Starbucks is all about bringing back old Frap favorites right now, as it just announced the Caramel Cocoa Cluster Frappuccino earlier in the month, and is now reinstating the S’mores Frappuccino.
Returning for the summer, the S’mores Frappuccino boasts a layer of marshmallow-infused whipped cream and chocolate sauce on the bottom, followed by coffee, milk, and ice. The whole thing is topped with even more marshmallow whipped cream and a graham cracker crumble, giving you all the S'mores goodness without the need of a campfire. You can grab one at participating Starbucks stores in the US and Canada starting today, April 23, 2016.
And you know what goes great with a S’mores Frappuccino? More S'mores.
