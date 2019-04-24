Starbucks’ S’mores Frappuccino Returns With Tons of Marshmallow & Chocolate Sauce

After switching up its rewards program and frustrating some members before they had their morning coffee, Starbucks may be making up for it with the return of one of its most popular summer drinks. The S’mores Frappuccino will again return to the coffee giant’s menu for summer this year. Warmer weather may be a few months away, but Starbucks’ s’mores flavored Frap just might hold you over until then.
The S’mores Frappuccino combines marshmallow-infused whipped cream and milk chocolate sauce with “a creamy blend of Starbucks coffee,” according to a release from the company. The blended beverage, first introduced in 2015, will return to Starbucks locations across the United States and Canada on April 30. For those who’ve never tasted it before, now’s your chance.
Before you dive into this frozen coffee treat, here’s what you need to know: The S’mores Frap is “inspired by nostalgia,” according to the coffee purveyor. It’s meant to bring you back to chilly summer nights, roasting marshmallows around a campfire. As with pretty much everything Starbucks serves up on a daily basis, the S’mores Frappuccino is customizable, meaning you can swap out different types of milk, ask for more or less pumps of syrup, pile whipped cream high on your drink, or ditch it all together -- the possibilities are basically unlimited.
The limited-edition drink is “back this year by popular demand” and is only around while supplies last, so don’t sleep on your chance to slurp down one of these bad boys. But if you can’t make it in to Starbucks for a S’mores Frappuccino, you can pop into your local grocery store and grab a package of Starbucks’ new Golden S’mores packaged coffee to try at home or in your office. The newest addition to the coffee company’s range comes in K-Cups and ground coffee, so you can try some no matter how you get your fix.
Between S’mores Frappuccinos and new chocolate-filled marshmallows, this year’s s’mores season is looking pretty damn good.
