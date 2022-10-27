Starbucks Just Opened a New Coffee Shop in a Century-Old Hanok in South Korea
You need to see the interior and garden!
I love my local Starbucks and all the grimy New York charm surrounding it, but it doesn't quite compare to the Seattle-based giant's latest opening. Earlier this month, the chain unveiled an all-new shop inside a century-old timber 'hanok' house in South Korea.
While the space has been updated to reflect a more modernized design, it was done so to reflect the traditional style often recognized by the exposed wood framework, ornamental intricacies, a tiled roof, and low brick foundation, Design Boom reports.
According to the outlet, the original structure was preserved from the roof and rafters to the beams, columns, and even floors. The Daegu, South Korea-based shop will include around 7,000 square feet, an outdoor space, and 120 seats—which will be installed so customers look out into the garden.
The new location is opening as part of a collaboration with electronics company Bang & Olufsen. The brand's whole schtick is connecting the past and the present with architecture, so the partnership couldn't make more sense.