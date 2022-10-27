Starbucks Just Opened a New Coffee Shop in a Century-Old Hanok in South Korea

I love my local Starbucks and all the grimy New York charm surrounding it, but it doesn't quite compare to the Seattle-based giant's latest opening. Earlier this month, the chain unveiled an all-new shop inside a century-old timber 'hanok' house in South Korea.

While the space has been updated to reflect a more modernized design, it was done so to reflect the traditional style often recognized by the exposed wood framework, ornamental intricacies, a tiled roof, and low brick foundation, Design Boom reports.