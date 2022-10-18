Starbucks Just Brought Back Star Days & You Can Win Prizes All Week

Just last week, Starbucks announced a partnership with Delta Air Lines that lets you simultaneously earn on coffee and flight miles. Now, in other rewards program news, the Pumpkin Spice Latte purveyor is bringing back Star Days.

Through Sunday, October 23, Starbucks is giving away a million stars, but this year's program will work a little differently than in years past. Rather than hosting specific deals each day, there are just two simple ways to snag those points.

Let's break down the first. Over the course of the week, Starbucks will treat 1,000 reward members to 1,000 stars each day. To enter the sweepstakes, simply make a qualifying purchase.

As for the second way to win, the Seattle-based coffee giant is introducing Star Days Arcade games, including Star Catch, Star Rush, and Star Blast—all of which can win you free drinks, food, and other prizes. You can claim up to two each day.

Now if you haven't already signed up, that's your first order of business. And not just because of Star Days. Thanks to Starbucks' new travel collab, you can earn 1 mile for every dollar spent on coffee. It's a win, win.

"We're continuing to evolve Delta's SkyMiles program to give our customers valuable, premium experiences not just on the days they travel but in their everyday lives as well," Delta Air Lines Vice President of Loyalty Prashant Sharma said in the announcement last week. "Through this new partnership with Starbucks, we can deliver more moments and interactions that matter, both in the air and on the ground."