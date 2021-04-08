Starbucks Stores Are Already Running Out of Oat Milk

After years of anticipation, Starbucks announced in December that it would finally begin offering oat milk nationwide this spring. Spring's arrival not only brought Oatly brand oat milk to stores across the US, but it gave Americans two new dairy-free drinks that became instant hits.

Unfortunately, where there's great demand, there's great pressure to keep up supply, and just one month after oat milk's nationwide release, Starbucks stores are already struggling to keep the alternative milk stocked.

"Due to high demand, some customers may experience a temporary shortage of oat milk at their store," a Starbucks spokesperson told CNN Business on Tuesday. According to the source, Starbucks expects oat milk to return to stores "soon," though it's unclear what soon means. For now, the company recommends trying its other non-dairy milk alternatives, like soy, almond, or coconut.

For fans of the new Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, which is arguably the trendiest Starbucks drink on the menu right now, alternative milks might not cut it.

Starbucks reportedly says its oat milk shortage isn't a result of the spring drink menu's popularity. Oatly has had its own shortages recently due to delayed construction on a new production facility in Utah, and while that hasn't been a confirmed contributor to the problem either, it's probably safe to assume that that hasn't helped the situation.

In any case, you should approach the Starbucks counter with a backup order in mind this week in case your store is running low, and let's—as a community—send good vibes up to whoever has the power to end this oat drought quickly.

h/t CNN Business