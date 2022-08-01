Starbucks Unveils Its Summer Menu Remix Including Cold Brew with Lemonade

With temperatures across the country reaching their summer peak, Starbucks is looking to help you stay cool with its new Summer Menu Remix.

For this week, the homepage of the Starbucks app will feature unique ways to customize its cold drinks. Although customization has always been available to customers, the company is looking to highlight some corporate-approved ways to get a different flavor off the chain's menu.

Options on the Summer Menu Remix include Starbucks Pink Drink topped with Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam, Black Tea Lemonade blended with ice, and Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew in a caramel-lined cup. Perhaps most uniquely, the chain is promoting Cold Brew with Lemonade, mixing two cold, refreshing drinks that aren't typically paired together.

All you have to do is log into the Starbucks app to peruse the options. Beyond the pre-selected menu, you can add customizations to any order by selecting "customize" after choosing your favorite beverage. The options are only limited by your creativity, although extra charges may apply.