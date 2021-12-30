Starbucks Is Testing a Version of Boba-Style Iced Coffee

Starbucks is constantly rolling out new drinks, and the latest is a boba-styled iced coffee. The coffee purveyor confirmed to Thrillist that it would be testing two beverages "made with coffee pearls" at two stores.

"Starbucks continues to transform the way we drive innovation for the future of the company. One of the ways we do this is by focusing on elevating the Starbucks Experience through testing and expanding our cold beverage menu," said a representative for Starbucks in an email to Thrillist. "We can confirm that Starbucks is conducting a limited test of coffee pearls at two Starbucks stores in Palm Desert, CA and Bellevue, WA for a limited time this winter. The coffee pearls are filled with Starbucks coffee," they added.



Boba is a Taiwanese drink typically made with milk, tea, and tapioca pearls. More and more American chains have been incorporating boba, though, including Dunkin', which debuted its version recently, putting fruity popping pearls in refresher drinks. Now Starbucks is trying it out.

"Testing is a way of life at Starbucks, and we continue to introduce new drinks and food to menus globally while innovating across key platforms like espresso, cold brew, refreshment, food and more," the representative said, before concluding, "We look forward to learning more, but do not have additional information to share on future availability of these products in our stores, or whether we will expand the test to additional stores or markets."