Starbucks Is Testing a Cup Borrowing Program to Reduce Single-Use Cup Waste

Getting your morning (or anytime) coffee should never be a grind. But sometimes, even the simple act of re-caffeinating can be a conundrum. Do you take the convenient to-go cup route and end up contributing to massive consumer waste, or go the BYO route and then have to be responsible for some travel mug for the rest of your days? Starbucks says: neither!

From now through May 31, the coffee giant will test a cup borrowing program at five stores in Seattle. The program enables customers, for a $1 refundable fee, to order their drinks in reusable cups and return them to contact-free kiosks at participating stores, or via a partner program.

The initiative is part of Starbucks’ aim to reduce waste by half by 2030, and the company claims that each reusable cup will replace 30 disposables.

“We understand the interdependency of human and planetary health, and we believe it is our responsibility to reduce single use cup waste,” chief sustainability officer Michael Kobori said in a program announcement. “We will lead the transition to a circular economy.”

Lest you’ve forgotten that you probably used to eat and drink from reusable dishes and glassware all the time in restaurants, Starbucks makes clear that cups are thoroughly cleaned and sanitized between uses.