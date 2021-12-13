Get $10 for a Friend Just for Buying Yourself a Drink at Starbucks

You've probably racked up quite the Starbucks tab since the debut of the coffee chain's Sugar Cookie AlmondMilk Latte back in November. With so many delicious holiday beverages on the menu, a weekly treat (at minimum) is a necessity.

Luckily, your coffee dependence can now benefit friends and family.

Beginning today, Starbucks' latest promo gets your friends, family, boss, whoever a code for $10 off when you order a Starbucks drink for yourself through Uber Eats. Once you've received your own beverage of choice you'll get an email from the app with an exclusive code to send along to whoever needs that extra boost of caffeine.

Joe Jonas is getting in on the action, too. The Jonas Brothers frontman honored essential workers this morning with the gift of free coffee and is keeping the pay-it-forward spirit going by giving out 25,000 $10 off codes on social media.