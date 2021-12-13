Get $10 for a Friend Just for Buying Yourself a Drink at Starbucks
And thanks to Joe Jonas, 25,000 Starbucks customers will also get $10 off codes for themselves.
You've probably racked up quite the Starbucks tab since the debut of the coffee chain's Sugar Cookie AlmondMilk Latte back in November. With so many delicious holiday beverages on the menu, a weekly treat (at minimum) is a necessity.
Luckily, your coffee dependence can now benefit friends and family.
Beginning today, Starbucks' latest promo gets your friends, family, boss, whoever a code for $10 off when you order a Starbucks drink for yourself through Uber Eats. Once you've received your own beverage of choice you'll get an email from the app with an exclusive code to send along to whoever needs that extra boost of caffeine.
Joe Jonas is getting in on the action, too. The Jonas Brothers frontman honored essential workers this morning with the gift of free coffee and is keeping the pay-it-forward spirit going by giving out 25,000 $10 off codes on social media.
Through December 17, and while supplies last, you can use the code JOEJONAS on Uber Eats to snag 10 bucks off your next Starbucks beverage or food item of choice, also only via Uber Eats.