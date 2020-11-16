News Starbucks & Uber Eats Are Giving Out $10 Promo Codes You Can Share With 30 People The companies have teamed up to help you "Deliver It Forward."

Photo Courtesy of Starbucks

There’s nothing quite like the feeling of doing something nice for someone else just because. Even small acts of kindness like buying someone coffee in the morning can really brighten your own day. Leaving the house to pay it forward out in the world is tough, though. But thanks to a new deal from Starbucks and Uber Eats, you don’t have to. Starbucks knows customers love to pay it forward by buying coffee for the person after them in line. With the coronavirus pandemic worsening by the day, many people aren’t popping into Starbucks stores or drive-thrus, so the coffee purveyor is getting creative. In partnership with Uber Eats, Starbucks will allow customers to pay it forward—or "Deliver It Forward," rather—with special promo codes this holiday season.

Starting on November 16, when you order Starbucks through Uber Eats, you’ll get a code emailed to you that you can share with family and friends. The code will grant whomever you send it to $10 off their next Starbucks delivery order, meaning they can get a Peppermint Mocha, Chestnut Praline Latte, or whatever they want from the menu for cheap. Starbucks really, really wants you to share the love, so each code can be shared with up to 30 people. We don’t even know that many people, but if you happen to be popular, you’re in luck. The offer is good through November 22 and is limited to the first 100,000 customers, according to a spokesperson for the coffee chain. To find out if it’s available near you, check out Uber Eats’ handy delivery locator. Unfortunately sharing Starbucks’ $10 off code doesn’t exempt you from buying everyone gifts this year. Nice try though.

