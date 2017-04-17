Starbucks is Probably Releasing This Unicorn-Themed Frappuccino Very Soon

Hot on the heels of officially adding the Insta-famous "Pink Drink" to its official menu, Starbucks appears to be fully embracing its whimsical side, as it will reportedly release a pink and blue, sweet and sour unicorn-themed Frappuccino later this week.
The new speciality drink hasn't officially been announced by the company, but Starbucks baristas having been generating buzz online about it after taking to Reddit in the last few days to discuss the arrival of special "Unicorn Frappuccino" ingredients in stores, and posting photos of themselves conducting taste-tests and teasing official marketing materials. The blended beverage is mostly pink with blue and purple swirls, and topped with a sprinkling of glittery "unicorn dust" over whipped cream.
Early descriptions of its flavor are wide-ranging, with one Reddit user and presumed Starbucks employee comparing it to Tropical Skittles, and another claiming it's "really sweet, more sweet than sour." According to a writer for the site Sweety High, who got an early taste of the colorful concoction at her local shop, the purple syrup is mango flavored and the blue stuff coating the cup is white mocha syrup mixed with a sour powder, and altogether the drink tastes like a "shockingly sour" Vanilla Bean Frappuccino. That would explain the "flavor-changing" element described in some of the leaked signage.
The Starbucks spokesperson we reached out to neither confirmed nor denied its existence, but you likely won't have to wait long to sample the limited-edition offering for yourself, as it's rumored to officially debut as early as Wednesday April 19th.
h/t Eater
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.