Starbucks Workers Are Now Organizing Unions in 100 Stores

In December, a corporate-owned Starbucks in Buffalo, New York made history by becoming the first shop of its kind to unionize. Shortly after, handfuls of other stores across the country announced the intent to unionize. By the beginning of February, the number of stores had grown to 55 across 19 states. Now, before the month is even over, workers at 100 stores in 26 states have announced that they intend to unionize.

Starbucks Workers United is organizing workers across the country. Right now, many of these union drives are in early stages and haven't had official elections overseen by the National Labor Relations Review Board. These 100 stores are a small percentage of the 9,000 Starbucks stores that the corporate offices operate. But some of the stores that have announced intent to unionize are located in Seattle and New York City, which are essential locations for the company.