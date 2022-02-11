Get 50% Off Your Starbucks Order This Valentine's Day

Whether you are celebrating Valentine's Day alone this year or with a loved one, it's still on a Monday. You can brighten up any day with a good latte, though, which is why you should take advantage of Starbucks is partnering with Uber Eats to give you 50% off your order on February 14.

To take advantage of the deal, place your order through the UberEats app and enter the code VDAY50 at checkout. Don't get too carried away, though. The discount maxes out at $10 off. So if you are at the office, you and your coworkers might want to order on separate accounts. The deal will only be valid on February 14, as this is a once-a-year promotion the coffee chain runs.

And if you are looking for other ways to round out your Valentine's Day celebration, Thrillist has got you covered there. To compliment your half-off coffee, you can get heart-shaped treats from all your favorite fast food joints and even some heart-shaped pizza for dinner.

Even if Valentine's will be another Monday for you, it can't hurt to treat yourself to some extra goodies.