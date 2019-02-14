Starbucks Is Giving Out Free Drinks Today for Valentine's Day

Whether you're a fan of it or not, you have to admit that Valentine's Day has its perks. When else can you get heart-shaped pizzas, free burritos for a kiss, and free chicken wings just for shredding a photo of your ex? The cheesy occasion doesn't have to suck, if you know how to make the most of it. A special V-Day themed deal for free drinks at Starbucks is a good start.
To help you celebrate the sappy pseudo-holiday, Starbucks is hosting a special Valentine's Day "Happy Hour," featuring buy-one-get-one-free espresso drinks, size grande or larger. The deal is good from 3pm to close at most Starbucks locations across the country, though it wouldn't hurt to call and make sure your nearest outpost is in on it before you swing in for a post-romantic dinner pick-me-up or Cherry Mocha dessert with your significant other. You can choose from any hot or iced espresso beverage on the menu, according to the company. It's a pretty good excuse to be a cheap date... or, uh, highly caffeinated and alone.
Like with Starbucks' previous "Happy Hour" specials, you'll have to receive a promo barcode to take advantage of the deal. If you're a Starbucks Rewards member, you'll get it in your email or the Starbucks mobile app inbox. Or you can RSVP for the promotion on the Starbucks Happy Hour site and receive the barcode via email (along with alerts for future "Happy Hour" promos). That's all you have to do. Just don't show up asking for free Frappuccinos or brewed coffee, and don't show up expecting to get the deal before 3pm.
Of course, some extra caffeine probably won't make Valentine's Day great, but maybe it'll help make it a bit more tolerable.
