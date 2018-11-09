Starbucks Is Giving Out Totally Free Coffee for Veterans Day

Veterans Day is Sunday, November 11. And like many people and companies all over the country, Starbucks is using the occasion as an opportunity to honor the individuals who served or are serving in branches of the U.S. military.
On Veterans Day, the home of absurd holiday cup controversies is serving up a totally free tall brewed coffee for veterans, active duty military personnel, and military spouses. Additionally, the coffee shop will donate $0.15 from each brewed coffee purchase to Blue Star Families, a non-profit that provides support to military families and has a score of 95.14 out of 100 from Charity Navigator.
Starbucks is celebrating the fifth year of its commitment to support military families, hosting more than 140 veteran and military spouse meetups around the country "to foster connection and communication between civilians and the military community." Over that five-year span, Starbucks says it has hired 21,000 veterans and military spouses, passing its goal of 10,000 hires two years ahead of schedule. The company has announced a new goal of 25,000 hires by 2025.
While Starbucks is doing a lot, they are far from the only company showing appreciation on Veterans Day. Tons of restaurants are offering free meals and other businesses are offering free services and discounts in honor of those who have served.
