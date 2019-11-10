Starbucks Is Giving Out Totally Free Coffee for Veterans Day

Like many companies across the United States, Starbucks is taking Veterans Day on November 11 as an opportunity to thank and honor the people who have served or are serving in the various branches of the US military.
For the occasion, the ubiquitous coffee chain is doling out a totally free tall brewed coffee to veterans, active service members, and military spouses. There is no purchase required to get the cup. Additionally, a quarter from every brewed coffee sold across the country on Veterans Day will be donated to Team Red, White and Blue and Team Rubicon "to support the mental health and well-being of veterans."
The company is also celebrating that it hit its goal of hiring 25,000 veterans and military spouses six years before its self-imposed deadline.
The home of holiday cups is certainly not the only company showing appreciation for veterans on Monday. There is a whole pile of restaurants offering free meals to veterans in addition to others offering free services like haircuts and tire rotations.
