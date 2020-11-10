Starbucks Is Giving Out Totally Free Coffee Today for Veterans Day
Grab a hot thank you.
Starbucks, like many other stores and restaurants across the US, will be honoring veterans by offering them a little something on the house for Veterans Day.
On November 11, the omnipresent coffee chain will thank veterans and active-duty military personnel with a free cup of coffee. Stop in and show proof of service to get a free tall—if you don't speak Starbucks, that's a 12-ounce—hot brewed coffee.
Additionally, as it has done in previous years, Starbucks will be making a donation to two military non-profits. It'll donate 25 cents for every cup of hot brewed coffee sold on Veterans Day. Those donations will benefit Team Red, White & Blue and Headstrong, which "support the mental health and well-being of military communities."
A cup of coffee is a small thank you, but the Seattle-based company announced last year that it hit its goal of hiring 25,000 veterans and military spouses six years ahead of its self-imposed deadline.
If you're looking for something a little more substantial on the house, Thrillist has collected dozens of restaurants that are offering active-duty service members and veterans a free meal as a thank you on Veterans Day.
Want More Food Deals?Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best pizza deals, reward programs, birthday freebies, gift card offers, deals on food for kids, food delivery offers, and alcohol delivery deals you'll find. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.
Additionally, we've put together a list of places offering free food to healthcare workers and first responders during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.