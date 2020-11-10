Starbucks Is Giving Out Totally Free Coffee Today for Veterans Day

Starbucks, like many other stores and restaurants across the US, will be honoring veterans by offering them a little something on the house for Veterans Day.

On November 11, the omnipresent coffee chain will thank veterans and active-duty military personnel with a free cup of coffee. Stop in and show proof of service to get a free tall—if you don't speak Starbucks, that's a 12-ounce—hot brewed coffee.

Additionally, as it has done in previous years, Starbucks will be making a donation to two military non-profits. It'll donate 25 cents for every cup of hot brewed coffee sold on Veterans Day. Those donations will benefit Team Red, White & Blue and Headstrong, which "support the mental health and well-being of military communities."

A cup of coffee is a small thank you, but the Seattle-based company announced last year that it hit its goal of hiring 25,000 veterans and military spouses six years ahead of its self-imposed deadline.

If you're looking for something a little more substantial on the house, Thrillist has collected dozens of restaurants that are offering active-duty service members and veterans a free meal as a thank you on Veterans Day.