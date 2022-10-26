Here's How Veterans & Military Service Members Can Get Free Starbucks Soon

Starbucks' efforts go beyond Star Days. The Seattle-based coffee giant boasts a long history of giving back—by way of coffee and more. Veterans Day is no exception.

Our pals at Sbux are celebrating the holiday by giving veterans, active military service members, and military spouses a free tall Hot Brewed or Iced Coffee on November 11. The chain is also donating $200,000 to Team Red, White & Blue and Team Rubicon. The gift will be split equally between the two organizations.

"While Veterans Day is only one day out of the year, Starbucks commitment to supporting the military community—including hiring veterans, military spouses, and opening Military Family Stores—is a year-round effort," Starbucks said in a statement to Thrillist.

While the coffee alone is a sweet token of appreciation, Starbucks' dedication to supporting the military community extends beyond a beverage, the company notes. During 2021, the company hired more than 7,700 veterans and military spouses, in addition to supporting service organizations like Headstrong and the aforementioned programs.

"At Starbucks, we believe veterans, service members and military spouses make our company better and communities stronger," the company added. "With Veterans Day around the corner, we wanted to share with you how Starbucks will continue to honor the military community on November 11 and beyond."