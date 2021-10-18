Starbucks Has a Week of Special Offers for Rewards Members Right Now

Whether you rely on Starbucks to start your day or just like to treat yourself to one of their beloved beverages or baked goods here and there, you're going to want to hear this news. Star Days are back, which means more bang for your buck when you get your go-to order.

Normally, when you order from Starbucks, you get a star per dollar spent. During Star Days, you get more stars for ordering specific items or doing certain things. This year, Star Days will be going on for five days from October 18 through October 22, offering everything from triple stars to steep discounts on your order.

You will have to be a Starbucks Rewards member to participate and collect stars. If you aren't already, all you have to do is download the app. You can use it and collect stars while you wait for Star Days to kick off, but the deals don't start rolling until October 18.

Here's what you need to know:

October 18 : Starbuck Rewards members who order fall drinks in size grande or bigger will get 25 Bonus Stars loaded onto their account to use during their next visit or stash away for a bigger payout at another time. Drinks covered under this deal include the Pumpkin Spice Latte, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, and the new Apple Crisp Macchiato.

: Starbuck Rewards members who order fall drinks in size grande or bigger will get 25 Bonus Stars loaded onto their account to use during their next visit or stash away for a bigger payout at another time. Drinks covered under this deal include the Pumpkin Spice Latte, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, and the new Apple Crisp Macchiato. October 19 : Rewards members who load $10 or more onto their Starbucks Rewards Card will get 50 Bonus Stars.

: Rewards members who load $10 or more onto their Starbucks Rewards Card will get 50 Bonus Stars. October 20 : In addition to the stars you normally get when you scan your Starbucks Rewards Card, members who order a grande or larger drink will be treated to a second on half-off. This deal has to be redeemed on the spot, so you can either get yourself something to drink later or order something to share with someone else. They won't know how much you did or didn't pay for it.

: In addition to the stars you normally get when you scan your Starbucks Rewards Card, members who order a grande or larger drink will be treated to a second on half-off. This deal has to be redeemed on the spot, so you can either get yourself something to drink later or order something to share with someone else. They won't know how much you did or didn't pay for it. October 21 : For the second time in Starbucks history, the coffee chain is offering triple Stars on just about every order they place at a participating Starbucks.

: For the second time in Starbucks history, the coffee chain is offering triple Stars on just about every order they place at a participating Starbucks. October 22: Starbucks is closing out Star Days with 50 Bonus Stars for rewards members who spend $10 or more at a participating shop.

It's like Christmas in October.