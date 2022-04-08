Workers at Over 200 Starbucks Locations Are Filing to Unionize Right Now
So far, at least 16 stores have voted to unionize.
In the first 172 days that Starbucks workers began organizing across corporate-owned shops, 100 stores announced they would file to unionize. In the next 48 days, an additional 102 shops joined the first 100, according to More Perfect Union. The rapid spread of this movement, spearheaded by the group Starbucks Workers United, is historic.
So far, 16 out of 17 of the 202 stores that have announced the intention to form a union have successfully voted to unionize. On March 25, a Starbucks in the company's hometown of Seattle was one of the 16 stores to unionize officially, which seemed symbolic of a movement that had no intention of slowing down.
The popularity of the movement among Starbucks workers has been so abundant that the company brought back former CEO and founder Howard Schultz. CEO Kevin Johnson stepped down on April 4. On April 5, a Starbucks Reserve Roastery in New York City voted to unionize. This too, was seen as a symbolic win for Starbucks Workers United. The roasteries were one of Howard Schultz’s most prized ideas.
By the afternoon of April 8, every corporate-owned Starbucks in Ithaca, New York was unionized. The union effort has received ample public support, including from Senator Bernie Sanders and Senator Elizabeth Warren.
