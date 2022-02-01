Starbucks Workers from 55 Shops Across 19 States Are Organizing to Unionize
Starbucks workers in Buffalo, New York made history by unionizing in December, and now others are following their lead.
In December 2021, workers at a Starbucks in Buffalo, New York made history as the first corporate-run Starbucks in the United States to unionize. Quickly after, more Starbucks shops followed suit, and reports surfaced that executives were trying to sway workers away from unionization.
It appears that Starbucks workers across the country found the union efforts more compelling. According to multiple reports, employees in 55 stores across 19 states are holding union elections. NPR reports that these 54 shops are only part of the 9,000 stores that the corporation owns, so overall it is not a large percentage of the stores. But the rapid growth of union efforts across stores is a sign that labor organizing is growing more popular. And Starbucks is clearly worried; they are still filing appeals to challenge union votes at specific stores.
Starbucks workers unionizing is also a significant shift within the foodservice industry. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, just 1.2% of food and drinking places were unionized in 2021. It shares the lowest industry unionization rates alongside finance and professional and technical services. Overall, just over 6% of private-sector workers in the US were unionized in 2021.
Experts say that as the movement to unionize Starbucks continues to grow, it will be more and more challenging for executives to prevent individual shops from voting to unionize. The labor movement is growing beyond your favorite chain coffee shop, too––labor organizing is happening across several industries.
Workers unionizing at Starbucks are sharing the effort on the Twitter account @SBWorkersUnited.
