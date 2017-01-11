Pumpkin Spice Macchiato with Caramel Drizzle

How to order: Ask for a Grande Iced Caramel Macchiato with pumpkin spice sauce instead of vanilla syrup.

White Chocolate Chile Mocha

How to order: Ask for a Grande White Chocolate Mocha, but with two pumps white chocolate mocha sauce and two scoops of chile mocha powder.

Pumpkin Spice Doubleshot on Ice

How to order: Ask for a Grande Starbucks Doubleshot on Ice with three pumps of pumpkin spice sauce and a splash of 2% milk.

Pumpkin Chai

How to order: Ask for a Grande Chai Latte topped with whipped cream, pumpkin spice powder, and sea salt.

Pumpkin Spice Java Chip Frappuccino

How to order: Ask for a Grande Java Chip Frappuccino with pumpkin spice sauce.