Although we're only about two weeks into full-fledged pumpkin spice season, there's a chance you're already pretty bored with Starbucks' decidedly "basic" Pumpkin Spice Latte. Perhaps to combat this, Starbucks also unleashed the spicy new Chile Mocha earlier this month. And now, the coffee giant has revealed several new fall drink menu hacks to help keep the spice alive all season.
The hacks use fall drink ingredients like pumpkin spice sauce and chile mocha powder to put a twist on several types of drinks, including lattes, iced teas, and even Frappuccinos. The list even includes simple directions on how to order the customized drinks, you know, so you don't end up annoying your baristas too much.
Here are all 10 of the spiced-up drinks, according to a press release:
Pumpkin Spice Macchiato with Caramel Drizzle
How to order: Ask for a Grande Iced Caramel Macchiato with pumpkin spice sauce instead of vanilla syrup.
White Chocolate Chile Mocha
How to order: Ask for a Grande White Chocolate Mocha, but with two pumps white chocolate mocha sauce and two scoops of chile mocha powder.
Pumpkin Spice Doubleshot on Ice
How to order: Ask for a Grande Starbucks Doubleshot on Ice with three pumps of pumpkin spice sauce and a splash of 2% milk.
Pumpkin Chai
How to order: Ask for a Grande Chai Latte topped with whipped cream, pumpkin spice powder, and sea salt.
Pumpkin Spice Java Chip Frappuccino
How to order: Ask for a Grande Java Chip Frappuccino with pumpkin spice sauce.
Salted Caramel Pumpkin Frappuccino
How to order: Ask for a Grande Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino with toffee nut syrup, whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and sea salt topping.
Fall Iced Tea
How to order: Ask for a Grande Teavana Shaken Iced Black Tea with coconut milk instead of water, two pumps of pumpkin spice sauce, two pumps of cinnamon dolce syrup, and one dried orange slice.
Chile Mocha Flat White
How to order: Ask for a Grande Flat White with two scoops of chile mocha powder.
Caramel Apple Pumpkin Spice
How to order: Ask for a Grande Caramel Apple Spice with two pumps of pumpkin spice sauce.
Pumpkin Spice Hot Chocolate
How to order: Ask for a Grande Hot Chocolate with two pumps of pumpkin spice sauce.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.