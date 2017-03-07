News

The All-Pink Starburst Packs of Your Dreams are Finally Here

Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Although the order in which the Red, Orange, and Yellow Starburst flavors should be ranked may be up for debate, everyone knows the Pink (Strawberry) Starburst flavor is No. 1. By a lot. That's why, for the first time ever, the company is unleashing new packages filled with nothing but the beloved flavor. Really. 

Starburst officially announced the limited-edition packs -- Starburst All Pink -- on Tuesday, saying you'll no longer have to worry about getting only one or two of the beloved chewy pink squares and too many of the damn orange and yellow ones (the red ones are alright). Instead, the company said it's finally giving fans what they've been demanding for years with whole packs of the single flavor. Good work, fans.

Unfortunately, Starburst All Pink will only be around for a limited time this April. You'll be able to find them at select stores nationwide, including Walmart, Walgreens, Target, Kroger, Meijer, H-E-B, and Amazon, according to a company spokesperson. Over the last few weeks, Starburst teased the launch of All Pink by sending regular Starburst packages filled with only the Pink flavor to celebs on social media

Anyway, have fun hoarding these things before they disappear. 

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and has a mountain of Pink Starbursts on his desk right now. Help! Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

