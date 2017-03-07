The All-Pink Starburst Packs of Your Dreams are Finally Here

Although the order in which the Red, Orange, and Yellow Starburst flavors should be ranked may be up for debate, everyone knows the Pink (Strawberry) Starburst flavor is No. 1. By a lot. That's why, for the first time ever, the company is unleashing new packages filled with nothing but the beloved flavor. Really.

Starburst officially announced the limited-edition packs -- Starburst All Pink -- on Tuesday, saying you'll no longer have to worry about getting only one or two of the beloved chewy pink squares and too many of the damn orange and yellow ones (the red ones are alright). Instead, the company said it's finally giving fans what they've been demanding for years with whole packs of the single flavor. Good work, fans.