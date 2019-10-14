Starburst Is Making Super-Juicy Gum in All 4 Flavors

Have you ever found yourself chewing on a ridiculously juicy Starburst, wishing the pleasing fruity sensation could last just a bit longer? Well, you're in luck: Mars Wrigley, the parent company of Starburst, is launching all-new Starburst gum.
Your favorite fruit-flavored candy that causes you to salivate uncontrollably is evolving into a gum. The fruity, lip-smacking gum will arrive in the four classic Starbursts flavors: strawberry (pink), cherry (red), orange (orange), and lemon (yellow). You can even chew two pieces at once for flavor fusions (strawberry and cherry have always been my favorite mashup and will no doubt taste great in gum form).
A spokesperson for the company could not confirm the launch date for the new gum, but rest assured it will be available for purchase sometime in 2020. The Starburst gum will arrive in packages with 15 pieces, 40 pieces, and 120 pieces -- in case you're throwing a really large gum-chewing party. Or something like that.
Now when can we get that gum as an all-pink batch?
