Starburst Released a Berries and Crème Little Lad Halloween Costume

You may be deep into Berries and Crème TikTok, but did you know the viral social media trend originated from a Starburst ad? Well, now you do. And to celebrate its sudden pop culture explosion, after nearly 14 years, I might add, the candy maker has created an on-theme costume so that you can go as the Little Lad for Halloween.

On Thursday, Starburst unveiled the masterpiece, which features a Little Lad bobbed wig, oversized jacket with collar and cuffs, pantaloons, and socks to match the original advertisement. Here's where it gets interesting, though. To score one, you'll have to take to TikTok with your best "Berries and Crème" performance and the hashtags #StarburstLittleLad and #Sweepstakes.

"As part of a business that takes pride in delivering better moments and more smiles, we love that our Starburst Berries and Crème advertisement is still bringing joy to fans more than a decade later," Senior Director of US Fruit Snacks for Mars Wrigley Justin Hollyn-Taub said in a press release. "To celebrate, we're excited to help fans embrace their inner Little Lad this Halloween by releasing official limited-edition Starburst Little Lad costumes."