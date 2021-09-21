Starburst's All-Pink Advent Calendar Gets You 30 Days of Your Fave Flavor

One of the many perks of the holiday season is those surprise-filled advent calendars that give you an excuse to sample chocolate (or beer!) every single day of the month. But why wait until December to partake? Starburst is unveiling its own countdown-style calendar that features 30 days of your favorite flavor.

In the spirit of self love, the candy maker has created All Pink #DoYou Challenge Advent Calendars, so you can treat yourself with daily prompts, inspirational messages, challenges, and candy. And for those pink Starburst stans, you won't have to sort through the lesser liked flavors.

"Over the years, we’ve seen our fans use 'being treated like a Pink Starburst' as a synonym for feeling special, empowered, and loved," Senior Director for Mars Wrigley Justin Hollyn-Taub said in a press release. "Starburst has long been a brand that embraces the act of self-care and self-love, and we’re proud to know our beloved Pink Starburst has come to stand as a symbol for that. It is our hope that our calendars actively deliver better moments, more smiles and inspire our fans to always find a moment in their day to celebrate themselves and embody what it means to be a Pink Starburst—even beyond our 30-day challenge."