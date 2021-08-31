Starburst Is Releasing New Airy, Squishy Gummies

If you’ve ever felt like Starburst was trying to pack too much chew and flavor in one little square, its newest invention is for you. The candy brand revealed a new fluffy gummy candy aptly named Starburst Airs Gummies.

The Air Gummies are aerated and fluffy instead of the candy's traditional condensed cube form. These candies feature an “inflated texture resulting in a bouncy gummi with all the flavor of the Starburst you know and love,” the brand stated in a press release. Described as soft and squishy, the gummies will be released in Original (the classic strawberry, lemon, orange, and cherry) and Sour Tropical (sour kiwi, strawberry, pineapple, passion fruit, and mango) flavor packs.