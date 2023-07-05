At This New All-Inclusive, a 'Stargazing Concierge' Is at Your Service

Having a personal butler is cool, but have you ever thought about having your own stars and space expert to guide you through the night sky? If that alone already sounds like a dream, wait before you hear about the setting of it all, namely a swim-up suite in a gorgeous Jamaican resort.

Last month, hotelier company Sandals Resorts opened its newest all-inclusive resort in Jamaica, dubbed Sandals Dunn River. While the property itself is stunning enough to draw a lot of attention, the real cherry on top is the resort's newest initiative, which includes the complimentary presence of your own personal Stargazing Concierge when booking select rooms.

It is exactly what it sounds like. Guests who book the resort's new Coyaba Sky Villa Swim-Up Rondoval Suites will have the pleasure of counting the stars, spotting the galaxies, and marveling at the sky under the guidance of their own private stargazing expert. On top of each villa, a private open-air rooftop equipped with a state-of-the-art telescope will serve as the ideal setting to stargaze with your travel partner. The stargazing concierge will be available to craft and organize the best stargazing experiences for you, from cocktail hours under the moon's glow to tasty light bites under the stars.

Plus, they will be there to teach you all about the sky. While you're stargazing, the concierge will be able to help you identify stars and constellations, and at the end of the trip, you'll even be gifted a complimentary custom star map (created by The Night Sky) featuring your personal stargazing experience.

