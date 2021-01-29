2021's Top Stargazing Events Include a Ring of Fire Eclipse, Meteor Showers & More

The night sky ended 2020 with a bang—and, no, we're not talking about all the manmade fireworks. December alone gave us a total solar eclipse, stunning meteor showers, and even a super-rare great conjunction. And now, fresh off all of the excitement, stargazers are turning to what's in store for 2021.

The good news is that there are tons of spectacular stargazing events coming this year that should convince you to take your social distancing hobby of stargazing into what will hopefully be a post-social distancing world by the end of 2021. Over the next several months, you're going to find meteor showers, conjunctions, and eclipses, including a total lunar eclipse that lands on the same night as a supermoon. There's always something to see in the night sky, and some truly must-see moments are coming up this year.

Here are the stargazing events in 2021 that you should not miss.