5 Expert Tips for the Most Spectacular Summer Stargazing

When you're making summer travel plans, stargazing might not be top of mind. Most travelers—okay, almost all travelers—aren't thinking about the night sky when picking a destination. But you should be. That doesn't mean you need to drop $500 on a telescope and head to the nearest middle of nowhere solely for the stargazing. However, it's worth looking for good stargazing locations near wherever you're staying. That could be a national park, or if you're lucky, a designated Dark Sky Park nearby.

In a surprising number of destinations, you'll find dark skies that can add a memorable nighttime activity to your trip. Stargazing is not only an awe-inspiring experience—a lot of us have never seen a truly dark sky and might not even know it—but it's usually free and accessible.

Thrillist spoke with Pam Dyl, lead night sky photographer at Keweenaw Mountain Lodge in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, and Richard Drumm, producer and editor of Astronomy Cast and the 365 Days of Astronomy podcast, to get tips to help you make the most of your summer stargazing journey.