5 Expert Tips for the Most Spectacular Summer Stargazing

Pick the Right Spot

There are a few things that go into "the right spot." You can definitely look up from almost anywhere and, even in cities, you can probably see bright stars like Arcturus or the brighter planets like Venus. However, for the best experience, you want to get somewhere dark. That trips up some people because you might not realize how far our light pollution goes. You can get outside of a city and still experience light pollution from the city, which reduces the number of things you're able to see in the night sky. Find a state park or national park as a starting point if you're not sure where to go.

If you have options, Drumm suggests heading south. "Go south from whatever city you’re in," he said. "If you go south, it puts the light pollution in the northern sky. I call the southern skies, which would now be the darker skies, the parade of the cosmos. As the Earth turns on its axis, the skies in front of you, in the south, will parade by. The things in the north are okay. There’s not a whole heck of a lot to look at, but mostly the cool stuff to look at is overhead or in the south parading past you."

If you're looking for something that is low in the sky or you're going to see a meteor shower, it can also help to pick a place with a clear view along the horizon so that trees or tall buildings aren't blocking some of the sky from view.