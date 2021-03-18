The Moon Will Sit Inside an Easy-to-See Asterism This Weekend
The moon will be beautifully positioned for a few nights in a row.
Some areas of the country have been tricked. It looked like spring was arriving, but winter isn't letting go until the bitter end, it seems. Nonetheless, warmer weather is arriving, and it's a great time to get back into the habit of stargazing on pleasant nights.
As has been the case monthly throughout the winter, you can watch the moon traverse a massive asterism or group of stars. That asterism is the winter hexagon. This is the second to last time you'll see it happen this winter, per Sky & Telescope. The moon will sit just outside the hexagon on March 19 and move through it over the following three nights. It'll sit just on the other side of the asterism on March 23.
The hexagon is constructed with six easily identifiable stars, each of which is part of a familiar constellation. Those constellations include Orion, Taurus, Auriga, Gemini, Canis Major, and Canis Minor. The six first magnitude stars include the recognizable blue of Sirius, sitting at the bottom of the formation; Rigel, at the foot of Orion; bright Aldebaran; Capella, high in the sky; Pollux, one of Gemini's heads; and Procyon in Canis Minor.
There are two other luminous stars you can track down around the winter hexagon. You'll find Castor, which is bright but not quite a first-magnitude star. With Pollux, it's the other head in the constellation Gemini. Near the middle of the winter hexagon, you can locate Betelgeuse at Orion's shoulder. That's part of another asterism called the winter triangle, which is formed by the red-hued star along with Sirius and Procyon.
The winter hexagon is visible relatively early in the evening in the southern sky, as seen in the above image from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory. You can also see that it takes up a large swath of the sky.
You'll get one last chance to see the moon cross the winter hexagon this winter from April 15-19, according to Sky & Telescope. It's a great early-spring sight. It's easy to spot, even in areas where light pollution might mar your view in other stargazing events like a meteor shower. It's also out there for days in a row, allowing you to work around bad weather to get that perfect evening.