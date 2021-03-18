The Moon Will Sit Inside an Easy-to-See Asterism This Weekend

Some areas of the country have been tricked. It looked like spring was arriving, but winter isn't letting go until the bitter end, it seems. Nonetheless, warmer weather is arriving, and it's a great time to get back into the habit of stargazing on pleasant nights.

As has been the case monthly throughout the winter, you can watch the moon traverse a massive asterism or group of stars. That asterism is the winter hexagon. This is the second to last time you'll see it happen this winter, per Sky & Telescope. The moon will sit just outside the hexagon on March 19 and move through it over the following three nights. It'll sit just on the other side of the asterism on March 23.

The hexagon is constructed with six easily identifiable stars, each of which is part of a familiar constellation. Those constellations include Orion, Taurus, Auriga, Gemini, Canis Major, and Canis Minor. The six first magnitude stars include the recognizable blue of Sirius, sitting at the bottom of the formation; Rigel, at the foot of Orion; bright Aldebaran; Capella, high in the sky; Pollux, one of Gemini's heads; and Procyon in Canis Minor.