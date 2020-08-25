You Can Easily Go on a Great Stargazing Road Trip From These U.S. Cities

Traveling in the summer of 2020 has involved a lot of time in the car. However, that could mean this is your long-awaited opportunity for the road trip you always said you were going to take before every part of life made that trip a negotiation between family, work, vacation days, and your need for more than five hours of sleep a night.

A road trip can mean a lot of things -- from blasting down Route 66 on a motorcycle to camping with family in an RV, a coast-to-coast excursion to a day trip an hour away. One thing it less often means is exploring the night, but you should consider life beyond the reign of the sun. After all, half of your trip -- metaphorically, if not literally -- will take place at night. There are galaxies and worlds unexplored available for your enjoyment. In fact, from any major US city, you can get somewhere that's perfect for stargazing if you know where to head. (Hint: It's often state and national parks, most of which are open.)

That's why we've pulled together stargazing hotspots within a day trip (or a touch more) of more than a dozen cities. These aren't the only places you can stargaze in your area, but they're good options because stargazing is more than just stepping outside. To see the wonders hiding in plain sight above you, you need dark skies and light pollution has made truly dark skies shockingly rare. "In 2017, roughly 80% of people in North America cannot see the Milky Way due to electric lights at night," the National Park Service states on its site. Fortunately, there are places like our national parks that protect the night sky as a communal space we share. For centuries, humans have used the night sky to tell stories, discover nature, and find their way through the darkness. It's a space worth protecting.

"In places like Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve in Colorado, dark night skies bring constellations to life -- even the Milky Way -- and they inspire curiosity and creativity," National Park Foundation President and CEO Will Shafroth told Thrillist. "Because some national parks provide among the darkest and clearest night skies, the National Park Foundation has connected visitors with night sky viewing at places like Mammoth Cave National Park. As we like to say, half the park is after dark!"

Here are some of the best stargazing spots close to some of the biggest cities in the country.