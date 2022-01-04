State Department Warns Americans to Make 'Contingency Plans' for International Travel

With an uptick in COVID-19 cases thanks to Omicron, traveling overseas just got a whole lot riskier. While currently, you're in the free and clear to go most places (check the CDC's avoid travel list!), the US State Department is now warning Americans to make "contingency plans" if they're traveling internationally.

According to the department, quarantine and testing requirements could change, making it more challenging to visit freely or get home at all in a worst-case scenario.

"US citizens who choose to travel internationally should be aware that they may face unexpected challenges related to COVID-19 as they attempt to return to the United States or attempt to travel from one overseas location to another," the State Department said in its advisory last week. "US citizens who do choose to travel internationally should make contingency plans, as they may have to remain in a foreign country longer than originally planned, which will be at their own expense."

Part of those contingency plans? Get travel insurance, the department cautions. International travel insurance includes COVID-19 trip cancellations and medical coverage that may come in handy.

The advisory comes just on the heels of several newly-implemented travel requirements across Thailand, Germany, and France, as well as lockdowns in places like the Netherlands, Travel & Leisure reports.

"US citizens planning to travel overseas or currently overseas and planning to return to the United States should also contact their airline for specific information about testing requirements for travelers," the State Department added. "Airlines may adopt and modify their own specific policies to implement the CDC's testing rule."