Tickets to Trump's State of the Union Address Have a Big Typo

President Donald Trump will address the nation on Tuesday in his first State of the Union address since being elected. Naturally, everyone is talking about the event. But some of the talk Monday evening isn't about what he'll say as much as how people were invited.
Invitations to the State of the Union carried a significant typo, according to people who shared their invitation on social media. The little blue card invited the holder to the "State of the Uniom."
This wouldn't be the first time Trump shared something with a spelling or grammatical error, but this typo doesn't belong to the President. Invitations to the State of the Union are the responsibility of the House Sergeant at Arms Paul D. Irving, according to a report from Politico.
Laura Barrón-López of the Washington Examiner reports that new, corrected tickets are being printed and distributed. The sergeant-at-arms office told her, "There is no delay expected in ticket distribution."
It'd be tough to trade in the one with a typo for a new one. That ticket just became a pretty wonderful piece of memorabilia.
You will be able to stream the State of the Union online via C-SPAN and Facebook, among other options.
