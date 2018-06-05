This Map Reveals the States With the Best and Worst Economies of 2018

The United States is a huge country. People imagine changing their lives by fleeing to Europe, but a simple move from New York to Los Angeles can make a big difference, let alone a jump from San Francisco to Idaho. Do your research before you start packing though, like learning whether you'll even be able to find a job in your new home. Luckily, WalletHub just put out a ranking of every state's economy that'll tell you which states are thriving, and which aren't.
For this study, WalletHub compared the Economic Activity, Economic Health, and Innovation Potential of all 50 states, plus D.C. It evaluated 28 smaller metrics for things like GDP growth, startup activity, and unemployment, and gave each category a score out of 100. Those numbers were combined into an overall score, which was then used to rank the states.
Before we get into the ranking, check out the map below that'll give you a good overview of the data:
Here are the top 10:
10. Texas
9. Georgia
8. Oregon
7. Idaho
6. District of Columbia
5. Colorado
4. California
3. Massachusetts
2. Utah
1. Washington
Here are the bottom 10:
10. New Mexico
9. Hawaii
8. Oklahoma
7. South Dakota
6. Maine
5. Arkansas
4. West Virginia
3. Alaska
2. Mississippi
1. Louisiana
Washington topped the list overall, leading the pack for GDP growth and coming in the top five for high percentage of jobs in high-tech industries, highest change in non-farm payrolls, exports per capita, and independent inventor patents. Whether all of those categories excite you or not, things are going well in Washington.
California unsurprisingly made the top five, considering that as of 2017 it has the fifth largest economy in the world and a GDP that's bigger than the UK's and India's. Its economic health, however, came in all the way at 32nd place, which prevented it from taking a top spot.
Louisiana came in last place with an overall score of 26.07 out of 100 (compared to Washington's 81.30). The Southern state had the lowest GDP growth and came in the bottom five for lowest change in non-farm payrolls, lowest average educational attainment by recent immigrants, lowest percent of jobs in tech industries, and fewest independent inventor patents. It wasn't all bad news for Louisiana though, as it has the highest value of exports per capita.
To learn more about how this broke down state-by-state, check out the full study.
